Stanford Campus Card Transactions moving to Atrium Card Systems

The Stanford University ID Card Transaction system, which manages student and staff card purchases, will migrate from CS Gold to the Atrium Cards System between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16. This transition is necessary to meet the needs of Stanford’s card transaction system. During the transition, some payment options will not be available.

Winter Break Payment Changes (December 14-16)

The Stanford Card Plan will be available through Friday, Dec. 13. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 14, the following will be unavailable:

Stanford Card Plan (SCP)

purchases at the Stanford bookstore

purchases at Tresidder Marketplace

Through Dec. 14, 1:30 p.m., the following will be available:

R&DE Meal Plan Swipes and Dollars are accepted at open dining halls

Cardinal Dollars and Credit Cards accepted at open R&DE Union Square restaurants

Starting Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. through Dec. 15:

Only credit cards and mobile payments are accepted

Note: Dining halls close for winter break

Starting Dec. 16, Atrium card system resumes:

All payment options return to normal at open R&DE cafés, etc.

For more information about winter break dining options, check R&DE's Winter Break schedules for dining halls and cafés/markets.

What changes can I expect?

The Atrium Card System implementation will replace the R&DE MyMealPlan portal with the Atrium Connect portal. Your login to the Atrium Connect portal will remain the same as it was with the MyMealPlan portal, and can be reached from the same link on the R&DE Meal Plans webpage.

The new portal provides an enhanced look and feel and offers the same excellent services. The new portal will also have some new features:

Automatic deposits: when your account balances reach a minimum balance (set by you), it will automatically replenish with automatic deposits

Grant guest access: this allows you to grant parents and guests access to deposit funds to your account

Refund request form: there will now be a refund request form in your portal if needed

These new features can be found under the Personalize section of the Atrium Connect Portal.

Additionally, after the migration, you will have the option to present your physical Stanford ID card or Stanford Mobile ID when making purchases with meal plan dollars or Cardinal Dollars at R&DE cafés/markets and third-party restaurants.

If you need assistance after the transition, please submit a Help request.